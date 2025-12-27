Attack on Kyiv: a depot is hit, a bus and 20 tram cars are damaged

The attack damaged the city's transportation infrastructure, caused traffic lights to stop working and disrupted the movement of one of the metro lines

Bus (illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Russian shelling on the night of December 27 damaged Kyiv's transport infrastructure and rolling stock, including a bus and tram cars. About this reported at the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to the city authorities, the blast wave damaged a bus, shattering its windows. A hit was also recorded on the territory of one of the depots, which damaged 20 tram cars: windows were smashed and body elements were damaged. One of the cars was heavily damaged.

In addition, the contact network of Kyivpastrans was damaged, which temporarily blocked tram traffic in some areas.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, electric transport has been temporarily suspended in some parts of the city, with buses providing partial transportation.

Damage to outdoor lighting was also reported in various parts of the city. Due to the lack of electricity, 135 traffic lights are out of operation, and another 262 are powered by backup power cabinets.

Due to the power outage in Kyiv, the following also changed traffic on the red line of the metro. Currently, the work has been stabilized and train traffic is running smoothly, but changes to the timetables on some lines are possible.