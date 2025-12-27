Due to the attack on Kyiv, 500,000 families in the capital are without electricity, 40% of homes are without heat

After massive attack in the capital, thousands of families are left without electricity and almost half of the houses without heat

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES / Telegram)

After a massive attack on the night of December 27 in Kyiv, about 500,000 families remain without electricity, and more than 40% of residential buildings in the capital and part of Obukhiv district of Kyiv region are without heat. This was reported by vice Prime Minister for the restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and in press service DTEK.

According to Kuleba, despite the threat of repeated drone strikes, specialists have already restored water supply in Kyiv and the region. In Kyiv region, alternative power sources are partially used, and the systems are being restarted. The supply pressure is gradually returning to normal.

Read also AI is already helping after energy sector attacks. How else DTEK and MHP Eko Energy use it

"The enemy is targeting civilian infrastructure, trying to deprive people of basic living conditions during the cold winter period," he said.

DTEK added that they are trying to revitalize the transportation and water infrastructure first.