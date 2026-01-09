Kyiv has survived a combined attack: there are dead and wounded. There are power and water cuts in the city

There are casualties and dozens of injured due to the Russian massive attack. Water and electricity supply is interrupted in some parts of the capital

Photo: SES

At least three people have been killed and up to two dozen injured as a result of Russia's massive combined attack on Kyiv as of this morning. This was reported by the State Emergency Service and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

SES reports three dead and 18 injured, including five rescuers.

At the same time, Klitschko wrote about four dead and 19 injured, 14 of whom are in hospital. According to him, one medic was among the dead, and four other medical workers were injured .

There is damage to critical infrastructure. There are power and water outages in some parts of the city.

A drone crashed in the yard of a residential building in Darnytsia district. A one-story shop nearby and the windows of a nearby nine-story building were partially damaged.

Also, as a result of the UAV debris hitting two residential buildings and garages, a fire broke out.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out as a result of a UAV hitting the roof of an 18-story building. A fire also broke out in a five-story residential building. Another five-story building had smoke in its entrance .

In addition, the territory of a shopping center and a sanatorium were damaged in Desnianskyi district.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the roof of a one-story non-residential building. The falling drone debris also caused fires in a 16-story building and a nine-story building. The blast wave partially destroyed the roof of a three-story residential building. In addition, in Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on a playground and near a tram depot .

In the Pechersk district, a partial destruction of the facade of a nine-story building occurred as a result of the fall of UAV debris. A non-residential multi-story building was also damaged .