Explosions have occurred in Lviv and Kyiv. There are fires and damage to critical infrastructure

At midnight, about 15 drones were spotted over the capital, and air defense was active

Drone attack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Late in the evening of January 8, explosions occurred in Lviv and Kyiv. The capital was attacked by drones, and the Air Force did not warn of a target in the west.

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi reportedthe Ukrainian media reported that a series of explosions occurred in the city during an air raid. Authorities are currently investigating whether these were airplane arrivals and in which area.

Before that, information was circulating online that Russia could allegedly attack with an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, but there is no official confirmation of this.

And the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko warned about about 15 drones over the capital, air defense is working. In Darnytsia district, a UAV crashed in the yard of a residential building, partially damaging a shop next to the house. There was no fire and no casualties.

Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reportedreported that a critical infrastructure facility was attacked in the region. He promised to provide details later.

And the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko reported about a fire in a non-residential building in the Dnipro district of the capital and two fires in the Pechersk district: several cars and a residential building.