Russia officially recognizes second Oreshnik strike on Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the use of Oreshnik against Ukraine, allegedly in response to the "attack on Putin's residence" invented by the aggressor state

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a strike on Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" ballistic missile, allegedly in response to an "attack" on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which did not actually take place .

The military department of the aggressor state said that on the night of January 9, it had launched "a massive strike with long-range precision weapons of land and sea-based, including the Oreshnik medium-range mobile ground-launched missile system, as well as aircraft against critical facilities on the territory of Ukraine.".

The Russian Defense Ministry cynically stated that "the target of the strike was achieved" – allegedly, the production facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles and energy infrastructure were hit.

In fact, Russians killed four people in Kyiv and wounded dozens more, including medics, striking again during a rescue operation. There are power, water and heating cuts in the capital .

A strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv. It was here that the aggressor state used a ballistic missile traveling at a speed of about 13,000 km/h – probably an "Oreshnik".

BACKGROUND The Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile equipped with six warheads, each of which contains submunitions. The missile has a minimum range of 700 km and a maximum range of 5,500 km..



Prior to that, there was one confirmed use of the Oreshnik by the Russians against Ukraine in November 2024. Then the occupiers attacked the Dnipro River, launching a missile



In December 2025, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko boasted that Russia was allegedly completing the transfer of Oreshnik to Belarus. However, according to Defense Express, most of Ukraine is beyond the range of a missile from this location.