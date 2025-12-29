"This is not good". Trump reacts to the "attack" on Putin's residence

First, the US president said he did not know about the alleged attack on the residence of the Russian dictator, and then confirmed that Vladimir Putin had complained to him

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump confirmed that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin complained to him that Ukrainian drones allegedly tried to attack his residence. The American president said this during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broadcast by the agency Reuters.

First, journalists asked Trump if he knew that Ukraine had allegedly tried to strike the residence of the Russian dictator.

"No, I don't really know about it. Actually, I just heard about it, but I don't know anything about it. That would be very bad. It would not be good," he said.

However, Trump later clarified that Putin did tell him about it during a phone call on the morning of December 29.

"Yes, I don't like it. It's not good. I heard about it this morning, you know, told me about it. President Putin told me about it this morning. He said he was attacked. It's not good," the American president said.

Trump added that he had "stopped the Tomahawk." According to him, now is not the right time for such attacks.

"It is one thing to attack, and another to attack his house. Now is not the right time for all this," the American leader said.

The journalists asked if it was possible that there had been no attack. Trump replied: "That's also possible, I suppose. But President Putin told me this morning that there was an attack."

On December 29, Lavrov said that Ukrainian drones allegedly tried to attack Putin's residence in Novgorod Oblast. Zelenskyy called his statement and explained why Russia spread this fake.