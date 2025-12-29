"Another lie". Zelenskyy denies Lavrov's statement about alleged attack on Putin's residence

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the words of the Russian Foreign Minister a lie, Sergey Lavrov about the alleged UAV attack on the residence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region. This became known during the President's chat with journalists at the Presidential Office.

"Another lie from the Russian Federation. It is clear that yesterday we had a meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump. And it's clear that for the Russians, if we don't have a scandal with America, and we have progress, it's a failure for them," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Russians do not want to end the war, but will do so only because of pressure on them.

"Now, with their statement that a residence was attacked, they are simply preparing, I am sure, preparing the ground for strikes, probably on the capital, probably on government buildings," the president said.

He recalled that in September, the Russians had already fired a missile at the government building. Zelenskyy called for "everyone to be attentive now, absolutely everyone."

"Especially since this person – if you can call him a person – said that they would select appropriate targets, that is, they are threatening," the president stated.

He believes that Trump's team and the Europeans "need to get involved and work with people who were said to be very eager to end the war yesterday."

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that on the night of December 29, Ukraine allegedly tried to attack Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. The aggressor's foreign minister said that there were allegedly 91 attack drones. He assured that all the drones had been neutralized.

ADDED AT 18:10. Subsequently, Zelenskyy on social media wrote am pleased to say that there have been very dangerous statements from Russia, which are obviously aimed at disrupting all the achievements of working with the Trump team.

"Now the Russians have come up with an obviously fake story about an alleged attack on some residence of the Russian dictator so that they have an excuse to continue strikes on Ukraine, in particular, to strike Kyiv, as well as to refuse to take the necessary steps to end the war," the president added.

He called it a typical deceitful tactic of the Russians, who had already hit the Cabinet of Ministers building.

"Ukraine is not taking steps that could weaken diplomacy. Russia always takes such steps. This is one of the many things that makes us different. It is important that the world does not remain silent now, and that Russians do not disrupt the movement towards peace," the Head of State summarized.