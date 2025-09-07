Cabinet of Ministers building caught fire in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack – photos

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy)

A government building in Kyiv caught fire after a Russian drone was shot down. About this reported mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

According to the mayor, firefighters are working at the scene.

Blogger and journalist Denys Kazansky wrotereported that the Cabinet of Ministers building was on fire and posted a photo of it.

Fire (Photo: t.me/kazansky2017)

Klitschko also said that a new fire was reported in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency services are also working there.

ADDED AT 08:23. Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko confirmed a fire in the Cabinet of Ministers building. She noted that for the first time, the Government building, roof and upper floors were damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked with drones and missiles Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Kremenchuk.

In particular, in Kyiv, Russian drones hit high-rise buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. Fires and destruction occurred there.

The attack killed three people, including a baby. Another 13 people were injured.

In Kryvyi Rih, there were hits in three locations. In particular, at transport and urban infrastructure facilities and in the private sector.

Dozens of explosions occurred in Kremenchuk as a result of the Russian attack, part of the city was left without electricity