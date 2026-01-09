Bad weather continues in Ukraine. The most difficult situation is in Zhytomyr region, video

Minister Kuleba named the most difficult sections of roads – road services are working in an enhanced mode

Bad weather in Ukraine (Photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba)

As of 12:00 a.m. on January 9, severe weather conditions persist throughout Ukraine. The most difficult situation is in Zhytomyr region, reported vice Prime Minister for Recovery – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

In most regions, there is snow, with blizzards and ice in some places. The road services are working in an enhanced mode, and the headquarters of the Disaster Recovery Agency is also working around the clock.

In Zhytomyr region, up to 35 cm of snow fell overnight. However, the peak of the cyclone has already passed, and work is still underway to keep national roads free of snow. About 100 road workers and 80 units of special equipment were working continuously in the region over the past day.

Kuleba also named the most difficult road sections:

→ M-06 Kyiv – Chop (bypasses Korostyshiv and Zvyagel);

→ M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn (near Buchmaniv);

→ M-21 Vystupovychi – Zhytomyr – Mohyliv-Podilskyi (near the village of Singury).

A total of 1,244 vehicles and 1,454 employees are involved in maintaining the roads across Ukraine. Roads are being treated with anti-icing materials, with special attention paid to bridges, ascents and descents.

We managed to prevent traffic on national roads from stopping. However, in some regions, there are temporary restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles. These include the M-06 and H-22 highways in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv and Volyn regions. Patrol police and snowplows are working on the ground.