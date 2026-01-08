Bad weather in Ukraine: authorities announce traffic restrictions in two regions

The government told about the situation on the Kyiv – Chop highway

Photo: Telegram by Oleksiy Kuleba

Traffic on the M-06 highway was restricted in two regions of Ukraine due to bad weather, reported vice prime minister for recovery – minister of community and territorial development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Significant snow is recorded in the western regions, and special equipment is working on the passes. In the northern and central regions, there is ice, freezing rain, and in some places short-term traffic complications. In the eastern and northeastern regions, there are rains and difficult weather conditions that also affect traffic," the official said.

Kuleba reported on the situation in the regions:

→ in Rivne region, traffic for trucks on the M-06 highway (Kyiv – Chop) is temporarily restricted;

→ restrictions are also imposed on travel on the same highway in Zhytomyr region in the direction of Rivne;

→ in addition, in the Lviv region may be restricted traffic on the M-06 towards Rivne region.

→ bad weather is affecting Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, with Kyiv region next in line.

"The work goes on around the clock. If you have the opportunity, it is better to refrain from long-distance travel unless it is absolutely necessary. In difficult weather conditions, the main thing is people's safety, stable operation of critical infrastructure and travel roads," the minister said.

He also noted that more than 970 vehicles and more than a thousand people are working to ensure traffic flow: "The snow is being removed, the pavement is being treated with anti-icing materials, and problem areas are being kept under constant control."