"It is better not to go anywhere if possible". Authorities warn of bad weather in Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on weather complications in the regions

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On Friday, January 9, severe weather conditions are expected in most regions of Ukraine. Due to strong winds and ice, people are urged to refrain from traveling if possible, wrote The State Emergency Service, citing forecasters from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Authorities warn of bad weather in the regions:

→ In Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv (and in Kyiv), Chernihiv and Sumy regions at night and in the morning heavy snow and blizzards;

→ in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, they provide for heavy rains with sleet;

→ at the same time gale force winds (15-20 meters per second) and blizzards are expected in Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

The State Emergency Service also writes that icy conditions are expected on the roads in most regions of Ukraine: "It will be very slippery – a level I hazard warning has been issued."

"Drivers and pedestrians, please be extremely careful! Due to strong winds and ice, the road situation can be critical. Plan your trips in advance. Better yet, if possible, do not go anywhere!" the agency added.