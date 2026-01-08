Schools are advised to extend vacations due to the weather, and businesses are encouraged to work remotely
The government recommends that educational institutions extend vacations or study remotely due to deteriorating weather conditions and lower air temperatures. About said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.
According to her, the Ministry of Education, central executive authorities, regional and Kyiv city military administrations should immediately suspend full-time education, switch to distance learning, or extend the winter break until January 19.
"We are talking about pre-school, general secondary, vocational and higher education institutions. Decisions will be made immediately, taking into account the conclusions of the emergency response commissions and the real situation in the regions," Svyrydenko said.
The government recommends that the regional regional administrations and the CMA decide to switch the operation of enterprises, institutions and organizations to remote mode during the period of severe weather conditions, taking into account the situation in each region.
However, these recommendations do not apply to critical infrastructure facilities and other facilities for which remote work is not permissible under martial law.
"Local governments are advised to take these decisions into account within their powers. Our priority is the safety of people, the health of children and the stable operation of critical systems," the Prime Minister emphasized.
- Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate across Ukraine starting January 8, Prime Minister Svyrydenko said, which may cause additional problems with light and difficulties with traffic.
- The State Emergency Service has warned that severe weather conditions are expected in most regions of Ukraine the next day. Due to strong winds and ice, people are urged to if possible, refrain from traveling.
- In two regions, the following were reported traffic restriction due to bad weather.
