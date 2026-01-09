More than 40 trains delayed due to bad weather: list
Dozens of trains are delayed after nightly massive shelling and bad weather that continues in several regions. About said Ukrzaliznytsia.
The contact network is icy, resulting in 42 trains being delayed: 18 long-distance trains and 24 suburban trains.
The following trains are the most noticeably late:
→ 79/80 Lviv – Dnipro (+6:42)
→ 63/64 Przemysl – Kharkiv (+6:17)
→ 111/112 Lviv – Izyum (+6:17)
→ 5/6 Yasinia – Zaporizhzhia (+6:07)
→ 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod (+5:45)
→ 61/62 Dnipro – Ivano-Frankivsk (+5:45)
→ 41/42 Dnipro – Truskavets (+5:41)
And train 766 Odesa-Kyiv will depart with a delay of approximately +2:30 due to the fact that a circulating train from the capital is still expected.
The full list of trains whose arrival is delayed can be found at look at on the Ukrzaliznytsia portal.
The company noted that its operatives are currently developing solutions to ensure that as many circulating trains as possible depart on schedule.
- on January 8, it became known that weather conditions were expected to deteriorate throughout Ukraine, which could lead to additional problems with light and difficulties with traffic.
- The State Emergency Service warned that on January 9, in most regions difficult weather conditions – urged to refrain from traveling.
- In two regions, the following were reported traffic restriction due to bad weather.
- Government recommended educational institutions to extend winter vacations or organize distance learning due to bad weather. And for businesses to work remotely whenever possible.
- In the evening of January 8, he was already train traffic is hamperedthere were reports of flight delays. In Kyiv region, a polling station was without power.
