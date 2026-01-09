More than 40 trains delayed due to bad weather: list

Due to bad weather, the contact network was icy, which caused flight delays

Train delays (Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia)

Dozens of trains are delayed after nightly massive shelling and bad weather that continues in several regions. About said Ukrzaliznytsia.

The contact network is icy, resulting in 42 trains being delayed: 18 long-distance trains and 24 suburban trains.

The following trains are the most noticeably late:

→ 79/80 Lviv – Dnipro (+6:42)

→ 63/64 Przemysl – Kharkiv (+6:17)

→ 111/112 Lviv – Izyum (+6:17)

→ 5/6 Yasinia – Zaporizhzhia (+6:07)

→ 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod (+5:45)

→ 61/62 Dnipro – Ivano-Frankivsk (+5:45)

→ 41/42 Dnipro – Truskavets (+5:41)

And train 766 Odesa-Kyiv will depart with a delay of approximately +2:30 due to the fact that a circulating train from the capital is still expected.

The full list of trains whose arrival is delayed can be found at look at on the Ukrzaliznytsia portal.

The company noted that its operatives are currently developing solutions to ensure that as many circulating trains as possible depart on schedule.