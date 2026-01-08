Train traffic in Ukraine is hampered by bad weather. A section of the Kyiv region is without power supply
Due to extreme weather conditions, train traffic is hampered across the country. One of the sections in Kyiv region is without power, reported в Ukrzaliznytsia.
In the Kyiv region, a pole of the 110 kV external line fell on the railroad's contact network due to bad weather, causing a power outage. As a result, a number of trains are delayed, but most of all, the flight No. 10/9 Budapest-Kyiv.
As of 10:20 p.m., UZ reported that the obstacle had been removed, power was restored, and trains were resuming their movement one by one. For trains that arrive in Kyiv during the curfew, bus transfers around the city are provided with the assistance of the Kyiv City State Administration.
"Ukrzaliznytsia trains continue to run," the company said.
- Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate across Ukraine starting January 8, Prime Minister Svyrydenko said, which may cause additional problems with light and difficulties with traffic.
- The State Emergency Service has warned that severe weather conditions are expected in most regions of Ukraine the next day. Due to strong winds and ice, people are urged to if possible, refrain from traveling.
- In two regions, the following were reported traffic restriction due to bad weather.
- Government recommended educational institutions to extend winter vacations or organize distance learning due to bad weather. And for businesses to work remotely whenever possible.
