Train traffic in Ukraine is hampered by bad weather. A section of the Kyiv region is without power supply

UZ train (Illustrative photo: t.me/UkrzalInfo)

Due to extreme weather conditions, train traffic is hampered across the country. One of the sections in Kyiv region is without power, reported в Ukrzaliznytsia.

In the Kyiv region, a pole of the 110 kV external line fell on the railroad's contact network due to bad weather, causing a power outage. As a result, a number of trains are delayed, but most of all, the flight No. 10/9 Budapest-Kyiv.

As of 10:20 p.m., UZ reported that the obstacle had been removed, power was restored, and trains were resuming their movement one by one. For trains that arrive in Kyiv during the curfew, bus transfers around the city are provided with the assistance of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Ukrzaliznytsia trains continue to run," the company said.