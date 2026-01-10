The US President has once again stated that he has good relations with the Russian dictator

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/BONNIE CASH)

President of the United States Donald Trump commented on the possibility of an operation against the dictator Vladimir Putin like the one the US army conducted against the dictator of Venezuela. In this regard, he said at a meeting with the heads of oil and gas companies.

One of the journalists noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had commented on the capture of Nicolas Maduro. He noted that if this is what you can do with dictators, then the United States seems to know what to do next, probably hinting at the dictator of the Russian Federation.

A media representative asked Trump if the Venezuelan scenario could be repeated in Russia.

"I don't think it will be necessary. I've always had a great relationship with him (Putin). I am very disappointed," the US president said.

He once again recalled the "settlement of eight wars" and said that he hoped that the Russian war against Ukraine would be "one of the easiest for him."

However, over the past month, according to the American leader, losses at the front amounted to 31,000, including many Russian soldiers. And the Russian economy is "in a bad way."