"Decent man" and "still president": how the first trial of Maduro ended

Venezuelan dictator and his wife deny charges in US court

Nicolás Maduro (second from left) being taken to court (Photo: EPA)

Venezuela's pro-Russian dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Celia Flores, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in Manhattan federal court in New York. About reports ABC News channel.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro said through an interpreter, answering the judge's questions. The dictator's wife said similar.

Confirming his identity at the beginning of the hearing, Maduro stated that he was "the president of Venezuela."

"I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela," the dictator added, before the judge interrupted him and said there would be time to appeal his detention later.

At the same time, Flores called herself "the first lady of the Republic of Venezuela."

Neither Maduro nor his wife are asking for bail. The judge said he was ready to consider such a request in the future, but until then, the couple will remain in custody.

Flores' lawyer said the woman "sustained significant injuries" during a US military operation: "There’s worry she may have a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs."

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Maduro and Flores are among six defendants accused of "conspiring with violent, dangerous drug traffickers for the last 25 years." The other defendants are Maduro's son, two high-ranking Venezuelan officials, and the alleged head of the Tren de Aragua criminal group.