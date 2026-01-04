Nicolas Maduro and his wife taken to a detention center in New York

The dictator will be held in a detention center that has a bad reputation in the United States for its harsh conditions

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: ERA)

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife were taken to the federal detention center Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. About reported BBC.

Maduro will be held in the detention center until he is charged with illegal possession of drugs and weapons. The status of Maduro's wife's imprisonment remains unclear.

MDC is known for holding many celebrities, including Sean Diddy Combs. The facility has a notorious reputation for harsh conditions, incidents of violence, and systematic neglect of prisoner safety and medical care.

Pros information Bloomberg reports that Venezuela's Supreme Court has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume and exercise all presidential powers immediately in an acting capacity.

The change of power in Venezuela has caused a massive reaction among Venezuelan migrants around the world. Venezuelans started spontaneous actions in the capitals of Latin America and Europe, reported Reuters.

Venezuelans are also taking to the streets of the United States en masse to celebrate the fall of the dictatorship. The protesters rejoice at the end of the Maduro era. At the same time, citizens are warning the new US administration against any further cooperation with officials of the former regime.