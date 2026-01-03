Trump said that Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of Venezuela

The American president promised to reveal details of the operation in Venezuela at a briefing at his residence in Florida.

Nicolás Maduro (Photo: Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro was apprehended and taken out of Venezuela. He posted a message to that effect published on the social network Truth Social.

"The United States of America has successfully conducted a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife, was captured and taken out of the country," Trump wrote.

He added that the mission was carried out jointly with US law enforcement agencies.

Trump also announced a briefing at Mar-a-Lago regarding the operation in Venezuela. It will begin at 11:00 AM local time (6:00 PM Kyiv time).

UPDATED AT 12:06. Trump, in a telephone comment to the newspaper, The New York Times He stated: "There was a lot of good planning, a lot of excellent troops and great people. It was a brilliant operation, really."

When asked whether he had sought Congress's permission to conduct the operation or what further plans he had for Venezuela, Trump replied that he would discuss these issues at a briefing at Mar-a-Lago in the morning.