Maduro and his wife taken to court: helicopter and armored vehicle used – photos, video
Nicolas Maduro (Photo: SANTI DONAIRE / EPA)

U.S. law enforcement officers deliver arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Celia Flores, to the federal court in Manhattan, New York.

The photos, published by ABC News, showed the pro-Russian dictator arriving at a helicopter station in Manhattan on his way to court, where Maduro will face charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

The dictator and his wife are among six defendants accused of "conspiring with violent, dangerous drug traffickers for the last 25 years," the media reports. The other defendants are Maduro's son, two high-ranking Venezuelan officials, and the alleged head of the Tren de Aragua criminal group.

CNN reports that the couple was taken to the court in an armored car. The building itself is surrounded by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fox News publishes a video of this armored vehicle in motion:

Earlier, on January 4, Maduro and Flores were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, another New York City borough, a facility known for holding many famous people.

This happened the day after the US operation in Venezuela.

  • Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister, commenting on Maduro's arrest, accused the United States of act as a "world judge".