Maduro and his wife taken to court: helicopter and armored vehicle used – photos, video

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: SANTI DONAIRE / EPA)

U.S. law enforcement officers deliver arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Celia Flores, to the federal court in Manhattan, New York.

The photos, published by ABC News, showed the pro-Russian dictator arriving at a helicopter station in Manhattan on his way to court, where Maduro will face charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives at a Manhattan heliport as he heads towards a New York City courthouse for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/XHvK4aCk1u pic.twitter.com/jVGlw9byZo - ABC News (@ABC) January 5, 2026

The dictator and his wife are among six defendants accused of "conspiring with violent, dangerous drug traffickers for the last 25 years," the media reports. The other defendants are Maduro's son, two high-ranking Venezuelan officials, and the alleged head of the Tren de Aragua criminal group.

CNN reports that the couple was taken to the court in an armored car. The building itself is surrounded by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fox News publishes a video of this armored vehicle in motion:

BREAKING: Nicolás Maduro is seen being transported to New York City court for his arraignment days after American forces captured him in his own presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/eOHcUNoND9 - Fox News (@FoxNews) January 5, 2026

Earlier, on January 4, Maduro and Flores were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, another New York City borough, a facility known for holding many famous people.

This happened the day after the US operation in Venezuela.