China's Foreign Minister criticizes Maduro's seizure. He said that the United States is acting as a "world judge"

At Colombia's request, the UN Security Council is to meet to discuss the arrest of the Venezuelan dictator

Wang Yi (Photo: Andres Martinez Casares/EPA)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accuses the US of acting as a "world judge" by arresting Venezuela's dictator Nicolás Madurobeijing intends to confront Washington at the United Nations about the legality of this step. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

Beijing adheres to a policy of non-interference and regularly criticizes military activities carried out without the approval of the UN Security Council.

"We have never believed that any country can act as the world's policeman, and we do not accept the assertion that any nation can claim to be the world's judge," the Chinese foreign minister told his Pakistani counterpart during a meeting in Beijing on Sunday, referring to the events in Venezuela without directly naming the United States.

"The sovereignty and security of all countries must be fully protected by international law," the Chinese diplomat added in his first statements after photos of 63-year-old Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed stunned the world on Saturday.

On Monday, Maduro is due to appear in court in New York. Just a few blocks away, at the request of Colombia, backed by China and Russia, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the US president's decision Donald Trump about his arrest, a move that, according to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could set a "dangerous precedent".

Analysts note that China, the world's second-largest economy and leading trading partner, plays a crucial role in mobilizing criticism of Washington's actions.

On the night of January 3, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, explosions were heard. There were reports of partial power outages and overflights by aircraft. Later, it became known that The United States is conducting in a Latin American country.

Trump said the news that the Venezuelan dictator and his wife were captured and taken out of Venezuela.

On January 4, it was reported that Maduro and his wife were taken to a federal detention center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.