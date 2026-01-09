Trump canceled the second wave of attacks on Venezuela – the country cooperated

Trump cancels new operation against Venezuela, but says all tankers will remain in place for security

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

President of the United States Donald Trump canceled a new wave of attacks on Venezuela because it is "cooperating well" now. He said this reported on the Truth Social platform.

According to him, Venezuela is releasing a large number of political prisoners as a sign of "striving for peace," and this is a very important and reasonable gesture. Cooperation is underway to restore oil and gas infrastructure.

"Thanks to this cooperation, I have canceled the previously expected second wave of attacks, which does not appear to be necessary. However, all ships will remain in place for security purposes," Trump said.

on January 9, he is scheduled to meet at the White House with major oil companies that intend to invest $100 billion