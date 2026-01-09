Trump canceled the second wave of attacks on Venezuela – the country cooperated
President of the United States Donald Trump canceled a new wave of attacks on Venezuela because it is "cooperating well" now. He said this reported on the Truth Social platform.
According to him, Venezuela is releasing a large number of political prisoners as a sign of "striving for peace," and this is a very important and reasonable gesture. Cooperation is underway to restore oil and gas infrastructure.
"Thanks to this cooperation, I have canceled the previously expected second wave of attacks, which does not appear to be necessary. However, all ships will remain in place for security purposes," Trump said.
on January 9, he is scheduled to meet at the White House with major oil companies that intend to invest $100 billion
- On the night of January 3, in the capital of Venezuela explosions were heard and aircraft were flying. Later it became known that the United States carry out in the country of operation.
- Trump later said that Maduro and his wife grabbed and taken out of Venezuela. The couple was accused of drug trafficking. january 5 a trial was held in which Maduro pleaded not guilty.
- Regarding oil from Venezuela, the United States said it would sell it "indefinitely". According to Trump, the United States made money on oil 4 billion per day.
