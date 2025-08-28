The buildings of the EU Delegation and the British Council are damaged due to the Russian attack

The buildings of the EU Delegation and the British Council are damaged due to the Russian attacksupplemented
As a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of August 28, the buildings of the European Union and the British Council were damaged in Kyiv. This was reported to by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost.
Ms. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova wrote: "Russia's "peace" last night: massive attack on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 10 dead, 30 wounded, many buildings destroyed".
She added that the EU mission was heavily damaged by the shock wave and posted the relevant photos.
Diplomat says this is Moscow's real response to peace efforts.
Prevost confirmed the damage to the EU mission. He added that the British Council was also hit.
"Another brutal night in Kyiv. Once again, civilian buildings, including the EU Delegation and the British Council, were damaged. Russia once again demonstrates that it has no sincere desire for peace. It chooses terror, destruction and lies instead of dialogue," wrote the Belgian Foreign Minister.
He added that his thoughts are with the families of the victims, EU colleagues, British Council staff and all Ukrainians who are enduring this horror with exceptional courage.
"Belgium is in full solidarity. We will not remain silent. Ukraine will not be left alone," the Minister summarized .
- Russia massively attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. More than 10 dead and dozens of wounded are reported. In the Darnytsia district – a direct hit in a five-story building, destroyed the entrance.
- Also under attack were Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia regions.
- In total, the occupiers at night launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles at Ukraine.
