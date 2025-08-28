The buildings of the EU Delegation and the British Council are damaged due to the Russian attack

Russia has once again demonstrated its lack of sincere desire for peace, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost said

EU Delegation (Photo: Katarina Maternova's X-account)

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of August 28, the buildings of the European Union and the British Council were damaged in Kyiv. This was reported to by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost.

Ms. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova wrote: "Russia's "peace" last night: massive attack on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 10 dead, 30 wounded, many buildings destroyed".

She added that the EU mission was heavily damaged by the shock wave and posted the relevant photos.

Diplomat says this is Moscow's real response to peace efforts.

Russia's "peace" last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles.



At least 10 killed, 30 injured, many buildings destroyed.



The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave.



This is Moscow's true answer to peace efforts. pic.twitter.com/26pxCwAvxa - Katarina Mathernova ???????? (@kmathernova) August 28, 2025

Prevost confirmed the damage to the EU mission. He added that the British Council was also hit.

"Another brutal night in Kyiv. Once again, civilian buildings, including the EU Delegation and the British Council, were damaged. Russia once again demonstrates that it has no sincere desire for peace. It chooses terror, destruction and lies instead of dialogue," wrote the Belgian Foreign Minister.

He added that his thoughts are with the families of the victims, EU colleagues, British Council staff and all Ukrainians who are enduring this horror with exceptional courage.

"Belgium is in full solidarity. We will not remain silent. Ukraine will not be left alone," the Minister summarized .