Russians attacked Ukraine with almost 600 drones and 31 missiles at night

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of August 28, the occupiers massively attacked Ukrainian regions, launching hundreds of drones of various types and dozens of missiles. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 19:30 on August 27, the occupiers have launched 629 targets at Ukraine – UAVs, air and ground-based missiles.

→ 598 drones of various types;

→ two X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk and Voronezh regions;

→ nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Voronezh regions;

→ 20 X-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 589 air targets:

→ 563 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of imitation drones;

→ one X-47M2 "Dagger" aeroballistic missile;

→ seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

→ 18 X-101 cruise missiles.

Missiles and strike UAVs hit 13 locations, downed at 26 locations.

The Air Force noted that the air attack continues, air defense continues combat work to destroy enemy targets.