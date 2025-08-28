In Kyiv, a Russian missile destroyed the entrance of a five-story building: there was a direct hit – photos

A Russian missile strike on a house kills at least three people. Three more bodies may be under the rubble

During the massive combined attack, a Russian missile hit a five-story building in the Darnytsia district. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko told the details of the attack during a telethon and showed photos of the aftermath on Telegram.

In total, there are four dead (including two children) and about 30 injured in Kyiv. Three dead at the site of the destruction of a five-story building on Boryspilska Street.

Russian missile hits between the third and fourth floors, destroying the third entrance.

According to Klymenko, in addition to the three people killed at this location, at least three more bodies may be under the rubble.

Body fragments have already been recovered at the site of the hit – identification is ahead.

Three people were also rescued from the rubble.

Mountaineers, dog handlers, psychologists, engineering, fire and rescue equipment are involved. Robotic equipment is actively used to clear the area so that rescuers can work faster.

In total, about 500 rescuers and 1000 police officers are working simultaneously in Kyiv.

