Russia massively attacks the Intercity+ train fleet. More than 30 flights are delayed

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of August 28, Russia targeted civilian passenger rolling stock. Due to the massive attack and the de-energization of the railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, a number of trains will run with delays, according to Ukrzaliznytsia .

In particular, the Intercity+ high-speed train fleet was under attack.

The fire at the facility was extinguished. One train was significantly damaged. Workers were in shelters, there were no casualties or injuries.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes that no flights will be canceled: replacement rolling stock is being deployed.

At the same time, due to damage to the infrastructure of the railway junction in Kozyatyn, a number of trains are still running on a rerouted route.

As of morning, delays affect more than 30 flights.

Some of these trips will go around the damaged section, while those trains that are already on it will run under backup diesel locomotives.

For up-to-date information on train delays, see here .