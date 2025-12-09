"Always ready". Zelenskyy responds to Trump on the election

The head of state replied to the US president on the holding of elections in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his readiness for elections, responding to the statement of his American counterpart Donald Trump. This is what the politician said to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica during his visit to that country.

"I am always ready for elections," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with told Politico that it was time to hold elections in Ukraine, as there hadn't been any in "a very long time."

The US leader also suggested that Zelenskyy could win the vote.

"They [Ukrainians] talk about democracy, but they are reaching a point where it is no longer democracy," the US president argued.

His words came against the backdrop of the current negotiations on the American peace plan.