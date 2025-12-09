Trump thinks it's time to hold elections in Ukraine. He assumed that Zelensky would win

The US President said that the Ukrainian people should have this choice

Donald Trump (Photo: Yuri Gripas/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump believes that it is time to hold elections in Ukraine, as they "have not been held for a very long time" and suggested that the current head of state could win Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is his opinion expressed in an interview with Politico.

The American president answered in the affirmative when asked by a journalist whether it was time for Ukraine to hold elections.

"A lot of time has passed. Things are not going too well. Yes, I think it's time. I think it's important to have elections now," Trump added.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian people should have this choice.

"And maybe Zelenskyy will win. I don't know who will win. But there have been no elections for a very long time. They talk about democracy, but they are reaching the point where it is no longer democracy," Trump said.