Trump thinks it's time to hold elections in Ukraine. He assumed that Zelensky would win
President of the United States Donald Trump believes that it is time to hold elections in Ukraine, as they "have not been held for a very long time" and suggested that the current head of state could win Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is his opinion expressed in an interview with Politico.
The American president answered in the affirmative when asked by a journalist whether it was time for Ukraine to hold elections.
"A lot of time has passed. Things are not going too well. Yes, I think it's time. I think it's important to have elections now," Trump added.
He emphasized that the Ukrainian people should have this choice.
"And maybe Zelenskyy will win. I don't know who will win. But there have been no elections for a very long time. They talk about democracy, but they are reaching the point where it is no longer democracy," Trump said.
- February 18, 2025, after negotiations during the meeting between the US and Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia, Trump estimated Zelenskyy's rating at 4%. He said about the need to hold elections in Ukraine.
- on February 19, KIIS published the results of a survey, according to which Zelenskyy is trusted in 57% of Ukrainians.
- On the same day, Trump called Zelenskyy "a dictator without elections" and said that the President of Ukraine had better "move quickly, or he will not have a country left."
