Boxer Anthony Joshua injured in a fatal accident in Nigeria – photos

Oleksandr Usyk's former rival got into an accident in the Nigerian state of Ogun

Anthony Joshua (Photo: STR/EPA)

On Monday, December 29, British boxer, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured in a road accident in Nigeria. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the local police.

Joshua was involved in a car accident in the Nigerian state of Ogun. Two people died in the accident.

the 36-year-old boxer received minor injuries as a result of a collision between his car and another car. Joshua was taken to the hospital. The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Nigerian newspaper Punch said that the accident occurred in the city of Makun at about 11:00 a.m. on an expressway. The car Joshua was in, a Lexus SUV, collided with a truck that was stationary.

It has not been reported who died in the accident.

The accident happened a little more than a week after Joshua knocked out American social media star Jake Paul in the sixth round of a fight in Miami.

He returned to the ring after a 15-month break. Joshua is expected to fight his longtime rival Tyson Fury in 2026.

🚨DEVELOPING STORY



Anthony Joshua reportedly involved in a car crash in Ogun State. pic.twitter.com/BSr9ANgpH6 - @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) December 29, 2025

Anthony Joshua has now been removed and is on his way to the hospital. Video below. Still no sign of ambulance. The Nigerian Government doesn't value people's lives. How would there be no accident response unit in Lagos-Ibadan expressway? pic.twitter.com/oEj6HoRn5W - EngrMideh4Truth (@wandypee) December 29, 2025