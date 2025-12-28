Trump comments on Russia's attack on Kyiv: There were explosions both ways

According to the US President, Russia's latest massive shelling of Ukraine does not mean that Putin is not committed to peace

Photo: EPA / AARON SCHWARTZ

Ukraine has also launched a serious attack on Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine during a joint press conference before his talks with US President Donald Trump in Miami.

Asked by journalists what he thought about Russia's recent attacks against Ukraine, which do not demonstrate Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace, Trump said: "No, he's serious now."

The US President added that Ukraine also conducted a serious attack on Russia.

"There were explosions both there and there. There were explosions in different parts of Russia. I don't think the missiles came from the Congo or the United States, they probably came from Ukraine. Although I don't know," Trump said.

He also emphasized that "there are two sides that want to see the war end – both the people of Ukraine want the war to end, and the people of Russia want the war to end – so the war will end sooner or later."