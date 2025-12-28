"We have to sign an agreement". Zelensky's meeting with Trump begins

Zelensky's meeting with Trump started with a delay of almost half an hour

Photo: EPA

A meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump has begun in Florida. They will discuss security guarantees, a possible exchange of territories, and the possibility of managing the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

At the beginning of the meeting, Trump emphasized that he expected a great meeting. "We have to sign an agreement," he said.

According to the US president, he has no deadlines right now. He believes that both the Ukrainian and Russian presidents "want to make a deal." "There will be a security agreement, and it will be a 'strong agreement,'" he emphasized.

The President of Ukraine also added that the Ukrainian and American sides had talked a lot about security guarantees and a step-by-step strategy. "Now we will discuss this strategy."

After these statements to the media, Trump and Zelenskyy began negotiations behind closed doors.

Another press conference will be held after the closed part of the negotiations.