"A very good conversation": Trump speaks with Putin before meeting with Zelenskiy
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
U.S. President Trump said he had a "good and very productive" conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before meeting with the Ukrainian president. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
According to the American leader, the phone call to Moscow took place in the morning, before the start of the official program of talks with the Ukrainian delegation.
"I have just had a good and very productive phone conversation with Russian President Putin before my meeting, at 1:00 p.m. today, with Ukrainian President Zelensky. The meeting will take place in the main dining room of the Mar-a-Lago," he wrote.
Trump also emphasized that representatives of the press had been invited to the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.
- on December 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Miami to meet with US President Donald Trump. The meeting will begin at 20:00 Kyiv time. The meeting will be followed by joint statements by the presidents and a telephone conversation with European leaders.
- On the evening of December 27, President Zelensky said, what he intends to say with Trump, including $100 billion in aid from the European Commission and security guarantees.
- Before meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Trump said that the fate of any peace plan depends solely on his decision.
