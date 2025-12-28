"A very good conversation": Trump speaks with Putin before meeting with Zelenskiy

According to Trump, the phone call to Moscow took place before the start of the official program of talks with Ukraine

U.S. President Trump said he had a "good and very productive" conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before meeting with the Ukrainian president. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

According to the American leader, the phone call to Moscow took place in the morning, before the start of the official program of talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

"I have just had a good and very productive phone conversation with Russian President Putin before my meeting, at 1:00 p.m. today, with Ukrainian President Zelensky. The meeting will take place in the main dining room of the Mar-a-Lago," he wrote.

Trump also emphasized that representatives of the press had been invited to the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.