Trump says Zelenskiy has "nothing until I approve it"

US President announces plans to have a phone conversation with Russian dictator

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump before a meeting with a Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the fate of any peace plan depends solely on his decision. He said this in an interview with the Politico.

On Friday, December 26, Trump called himself the main arbiter of any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet with the US president in Florida on Sunday and told reporters that he will bring a 20-point peace plan.

But Trump seemed to be indifferent to Zelenskyy's latest proposal and is in no hurry to support the Ukrainian president's proposal.

"He has nothing until I approve it. So we'll see what he has," the US president said.

At the same time, Trump believes that the meeting with Zelenskyy will be productive. He also announced plans to talk to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "Soon, as long as I want."