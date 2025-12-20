The Russian dictator does not feel the pressure that he should – it can be heard in his rhetoric, the Ukrainian president is convinced

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants more pressure on Russia from the United States. He said this while answering journalists' questions in a chat at the Presidential Office.

According to him, Russia cannot change its position on its own. It has considered and is considering the full occupation of Ukraine. Therefore, Russia needs to be put under pressure, including sanctions.

Zelenskyy is convinced that when the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he doesn't have money, he won't be able to fight.

"He won't have the money, whether he wants to or not, he just won't be able to. That's why we need to put pressure on this. And since we understand that Galya is, as they say, spoiled. In my opinion, America needs to put a little more pressure on the Russians, not to give them an alternative," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the United States should be clear: if not diplomacy, then there will be "all the pressure in full," including a strong arms package for Ukraine, as well as sanctions on all sectors of the economy and everything that brings money to the Russians.

"It is simply impossible without it. Putin does not yet feel the pressure that he should. And we hear this in his daily rhetoric," he stated.

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that the United States and the president Donald Trump we have the power to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"And I believe that we should not look for an alternative to the United States, because the alternatives are all questionable: whether they can do it. To be honest, I think this should be a diplomatic victory for the United States, not a defeat, and that's why we have to stop Putin," he emphasized.

On December 18, Zelenskyy expressed the opinion that Russia will not be able to continue to fight with the same intensity as before if sanctions are imposed.

At the same time, there were further signals from Moscow that next year the Russians cooked for a year of war, Ukraine expects a reaction from its partners.