Zelensky doubts Putin will be able to continue the war on the same scale

The President is not surprised by Putin's desire to seize even more territory, but doubts the capacity of the Russian economy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia will not be able to continue to fight with the same intensity as before if sanctions are in place. He said this while answering questions from journalists in a chat at the Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements during a speech at the board of the aggressor state's Ministry of Defense, where he made it clear that he was going to continue the war and seek to occupy more Ukrainian lands.

"The signals that Putin is giving are not new to us at all. I have always said that he does not want to end the war. The question is whether he can continue it. This question depends on our partners and their pressure – first of all, sanctions. Well, and diplomatic pressure," the President emphasized .

He noted that now American colleagues are claiming that Putin allegedly wants the war to end.

"I do not think that Putin's economy is capable of continuing this war to the extent that it was before, if sanctions are in effect and if the United States is honest and open. If Putin continues to slow down this diplomatic wave, and now it is the largest in recent times, the United States will put more pressure on them," Zelenskyy said .

He expects Ukraine to be strengthened with money, weapons and sanctions against Russia if Putin abandons diplomacy, but stressed that "there is no status quo, that the 'Russians' will definitely not go to a peace deal.".

"Although I certainly understand that they certainly don't want to," the president added .