Partners in the United States often say that Russia seems to want to end the war, the president reminded

On Wednesday, December 17, Moscow sent another signal that the Russians are preparing the next year as a year of war, and Ukraine expects a reaction from its partners. This was stated in the evening video address, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today we heard another signal from Moscow that they are preparing next year to be a year of war. And these are signals, not only for us. It is important that our partners see this, and it is important that they not only see but also react, in particular, our partners in the United States, who often say that Russia seems to want to end the war," the Head of State said.

He emphasized that Russia is sending a completely different rhetoric, different signals, and official orders to the occupation army. According to Zelenskyy, it is necessary to see and respond to this mood of Russia.

"And when they are in such a mood, they will undermine diplomacy, trying to use various diplomatic formulations, pressure on this or that point in the documents to simply cover up their desire to destroy Ukraine, Ukrainians, and their desire to legitimize Russia's theft of our land," the president explained.

Zelenskyy emphasized that other countries in Europe, which Russia may call its alleged "historical lands," could be subject to further aggression. He is convinced that "we need real protection from this Russian history of madness, and now we will continue to work with all partners to ensure that such protection is indeed there."

On December 17, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke at the board of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state. He made several cynical statements about the situation at the front. According to him, the Russian army could allegedly increase the pace of the offensive, particularly in strategically important areas.

The Russian dictator also said that the goals of the war "will be unconditionally fulfilled."

"We would prefer diplomacy, but if the West refuses to talk, we will liberate our historical lands by military means," Putin cynically stated.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the Russian dictator allegedly wants to end the war. December 2 took place five-hour talks between Vitkoff, Kushner, and Putin.

After that, Trump said that Putin allegedly wants peace the negotiators had the impression that he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.