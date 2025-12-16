Trump talks about his recent conversation with Putin

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (photo: ERA)

President of the United States of America Donald Trump confirmed the fact of his recent conversation with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About this he said said during a press conference in the Oval Office broadcast by the White House.

During a conversation with journalists, Trump was asked whether he had recently spoken directly with the Russian dictator. The American leader answered briefly and affirmatively: "Yes, I did." He did not give any other details about the content of the conversation.

Trump added that an hour before the press conference, he had a conversation with European leaders. Much of the talks were devoted to Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to him, during the long discussion, the situation looked positive, although the discussion of this issue has been going on for a long time. The U.S. President said that the issues of security protocols in conversations with partners primarily concerned Russia and Ukraine.

The White House chief also noted that he had spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also had conversations with representatives of Poland, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, and, in his estimation, "things are going quite well."

According to Trump, the parties are now closer to a solution than ever before. The American president added that he has significant support from European leaders who are also interested in ending the war.