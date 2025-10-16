Trump talks with Putin and announces meeting in Hungary: full statement of the US president
President of the United States Donald Trump held a call with the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and announced a meeting to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in the Hungarian capital Budapest. A post about this by the US leader published in its social network Truth Social.
"President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this "inglorious" War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump wrote, without specifying when the meeting would take place.
At the same time, he said that at the end of the conversation, he and the Russian dictator agreed to hold a meeting of their high-level advisers next week (October 20-26).
"The United States’ initial meetings will be led by secretary of state Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined," the US president added.
The politician also said that he would discuss this call with Putin and "much more" at a meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17.
According to Trump, this phone call resulted in "great progress."
Other theses of the American president:
→ The US president called the conversation "very productive."
→ Putin congratulated him and the United States on the peace settlement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group;
→ "I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine."
→ Russian dictator thanks US first lady Melania Trump "for her involvement with children", Putin 'was very grateful and said it would continue' (in October, Trump's wife reported that she had received a response from the Russian dictator regarding ukrainian children abducted by Moscowed;)
→ also, the US president and Putin "spent a lot of time discussing trade between Russia and the US when the war with Ukraine is over".
- october 14, Trump announcedsaid that during the meeting at the White House he would discuss with Zelensky, among other things, the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This has been repeatedly opposed by the Kremlin, including Putin himself. The President of Ukraine notedthe fact that Moscow is afraid of supplying such weapons shows that such pressure can help end the war.
- on October 15, the US President said that Ukraine would like to go on the offensive.
- The Telegraph newspaper said that the US President is working on creating a so-called Ukraine Victory Fund, which will be financed by new tariffs against China.
