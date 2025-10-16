Trump talks with Putin and announces meeting in Hungary: full statement of the US president

US president says he will discuss with Zelenskyy his conversation with the Russian dictator and "many other things"

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during the summit in Alaska on August 15 (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump held a call with the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and announced a meeting to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in the Hungarian capital Budapest. A post about this by the US leader published in its social network Truth Social.

"President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this "inglorious" War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump wrote, without specifying when the meeting would take place.

At the same time, he said that at the end of the conversation, he and the Russian dictator agreed to hold a meeting of their high-level advisers next week (October 20-26).

"The United States’ initial meetings will be led by secretary of state Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined," the US president added.

The politician also said that he would discuss this call with Putin and "much more" at a meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17.

According to Trump, this phone call resulted in "great progress."

Other theses of the American president:

→ The US president called the conversation "very productive."

→ Putin congratulated him and the United States on the peace settlement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group;

→ "I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine."

→ Russian dictator thanks US first lady Melania Trump "for her involvement with children", Putin 'was very grateful and said it would continue' (in October, Trump's wife reported that she had received a response from the Russian dictator regarding ukrainian children abducted by Moscowed;)

→ also, the US president and Putin "spent a lot of time discussing trade between Russia and the US when the war with Ukraine is over".