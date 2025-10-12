Zelenskyy after his call with Trump: Russia is afraid that Americans can give us Tomahawk – this is a signal

The head of state informed about the work with the United States to strengthen Ukraine, in particular, with regard to long-range weapons

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The aggressor country, Russia, is afraid of the transfer of American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – this shows that such pressure can help end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address after a phone call with the head of the United States Donald Trump.

"I have just spoken with president Trump – and this is the second time in these days. We are working in detail with America to strengthen us – and our air defense and all our defense capabilities: Patriots in the first place, other systems, as well as our active actions, our long-range capability. We see and hear that Russia is afraid that the Americans might give us Tomahawks, and this is a signal that such pressure can work for peace," the Ukrainian president said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly spoken negatively about the possibility of transferring Tomahawk to Ukraine. Thus, on October 3, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that the use of these weapons is allegedly impossible without the participation of the US military, and this would lead to a "qualitatively new stage of escalation" between Moscow and Washington.

Already on October 12, the dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian regime "carefully records" statements about Tomahawk, noting that the topic of possible deliveries of these missiles "is of extreme concern to Moscow." At the same time, the official reiterated that these weapons allegedly "cannot change the situation at the front."

"We have agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military, will do everything we have discussed. And this includes energy sector, and gas. I am grateful. We are looking forward to the result," Zelenskyy also said after a call with Trump on October 12

He did not provide any other details about Tomahawk.

It was the second conversation of the presidents of Ukraine and the US in two days. After the first call, on October 11, two anonymous Axios media sources claimed that the heads of state spoke about the possibility of Ukraine receiving Tomahawk missiles. However, the parties did not officially report this.