"And on our long-range capability". Zelenskyy and Trump talk for the second time in two days

The politicians talked about protecting lives in Ukraine – both in terms of air defense and the state's resilience and long-range capabilities, Zelenskyy noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on August 18, 2025 (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had their second phone conversation in two days, in particular, regarding long-range weapons. About this Ukrainian leader reported in his social networks.

Zelenskyy noted that the second time "it was also a very productive conversation."

"Yesterday we agreed on a certain agenda for today, and we went over all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening our air defense, our resilience, and our long-range capabilities. Many details on the energy sector. President Trump is well-informed about everything that is happening," the Ukrainian president said.

According to Zelenskyy, he and Trump agreed to continue the conversation, and the two presidents' teams are preparing.

The Ukrainian leader did not provide any other details.

The last call between Zelenskyy and Trump was held on October 11. Afterward, the Ukrainian president said that he had informed his counterpart about Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure, and thanked the US president for his "willingness to support us."

Zelenskyy also noted that he and Trump discussed the possibility of strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system and the agreements that countries are preparing in this regard.

However, two anonymous Axios media sources claimed that during the call, the heads of state talked about the possibility of Ukraine obtaining Tomahawk long-range missiles.

UPDATE. "We see and hear that Russia is afraid that the Americans might give us Tomahawks, and this is a signal that such pressure can work for peace", Zelenskyy said later, commenting on the call with Trump.