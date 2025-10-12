Russia attacks DTEK power engineers with drone in Kyiv region – both in hospital
Two DTEK employees were wounded in a Russian attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.
Specialists were injured at a substation in Boryspil district during restoration work. The company told that after the air raid was canceled, the power crew came under attack by a "shahed".
According to preliminary information, one DTEK employee has shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, arms and legs. Another has an ear injury, abrasions to his hands and feet.
"Both are hospitalized. All necessary medical care is being provided. More detailed information will follow later," Kalashnyk said .
- on October 11, Russia killed energy workers with a drone in Chernihiv region. Several other people were wounded.
- On October 12, Russia struck at the energy and gas infrastructure in three regions. Blackout schedules were introduced in Chernihiv region and blackout in Donetsk region.
