Russia attacks DTEK power engineers with drone in Kyiv region – both in hospital

DTEK team (Illustrative photo: dtek.com/media-center)

Two DTEK employees were wounded in a Russian attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Specialists were injured at a substation in Boryspil district during restoration work. The company told that after the air raid was canceled, the power crew came under attack by a "shahed".

According to preliminary information, one DTEK employee has shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, arms and legs. Another has an ear injury, abrasions to his hands and feet.

"Both are hospitalized. All necessary medical care is being provided. More detailed information will follow later," Kalashnyk said .