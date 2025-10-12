Russia strikes at energy and gas infrastructure in three oblasts, electricity is on schedule

Energy (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of October 12, Russia once again attacked Ukraine's energy and gas transportation infrastructure. This was reported to by in the Ministry of Energy.

The enemy damaged energy facilities in Donetsk, Odesa and Chernihiv regions. Rescuers together with power engineers are working to stabilize the situation with electricity supply as soon as possible, the ministry said .

According to the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, a gas infrastructure facility and an outbuilding were damaged in the region as a result of night shelling. Enemy drones hit an energy infrastructure facility and the building of the district state administration.

One person injured.

Chernihiv region has hourly blackout schedules in place, , said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional power company. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of shelling of power facilities, and the periods of outages may be shorter, he noted.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration reported that in the region is blacked out due to Russian attacks in the morning. They have set up invincibility points where residents of the region can recharge their gadgets and keep warm.

On the night of October 12, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 118 attack UAVs and an X-31 missile. Air Defense Forces shot down 103 drones, recorded missile hits and 15 drones.

Remains of a drone in Odesa region (Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)