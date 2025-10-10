"A cynical and calculated attack". Russia launches over 30 missiles and more than 450 drones

The target of another massive Russian attack was again the energy infrastructure. Dozens of people were injured and a child was killed

Photo: SES of Kyiv region

On the night of October 10, Russia massively attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching more than 450 drones and more than three dozen missiles. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Russian attack on energy sector continues at many critical infrastructure facilities.

Zelensky emphasized that it was an attack "against everything that ensures normal life and which the Russians want to deprive us of.".

As of the morning, more than 20 people were reported injured across the country. In Zaporizhzhia, a seven-year-old boy died as a result of the attack - a seven-year-old boy.

In Kyiv, crews are working to restore electricity and water supply. There are power outages in Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa regions, and in Dnipro region.

Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson regions are also recovering from the attack.

"Civilian and energy infrastructure is the main target of Russian strikes before the heating season. Together we can protect people from this terror. We need not empty words, but decisive actions – the United States, Europe, the G7 – in the implementation of air defense supplies, in sanctions," Zelensky emphasized .

He added that Ukraine is counting on the reaction of the G20, "all those who talk about peace in speeches but refrain from taking real steps.".