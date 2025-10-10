Russia massively attacks Kyiv with missiles and drones: left bank without power – video

Nine people were injured in the capital as a result of massive Russian strikes, high-rise buildings and other facilities were damaged

Photo: SES

On the night of October 10, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, including missile and drone attacks on Kyiv. There are casualties in the capital, power was cut off on the left bank and there are problems with water. This was reported by and Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

The attack began around midnight. As of 04:00, nine people were reported injured, five of them in hospitals.

As a result of strikes on critical infrastructure, the left bank of Kyiv is currently without power. There are also problems with water supply.

In the Pechersk district, UAV debris hit a multi-story building. Apartments on several floors were on fire, the fire was extinguished.

In Holosiivskyi district, the facade and windows on the fifth floor of a 10-story building were damaged. Cars in the yard were also on fire.

In Desnianske, according to preliminary information, the wreckage of a downed missile fell on an open area near a polyclinic.

In Podil district, debris also fell in the open.

Work continues to restore power supply.