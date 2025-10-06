Zelensky held an energy meeting: he ordered to increase equipment stocks

The President heard reports on the protection of energy facilities and the deployment of additional air defense systems

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Monday, October 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to discuss the situation in the energy sector ahead of winter. The head of state told about this in his evening video address.

"I have just held an energy meeting. About what is real in the regions, in communities, at energy facilities," Zelensky said.

See also Minus 100 billion hryvnias. Who will pay for the debt crisis in the energy sector

According to him, the situation was discussed in cities from Slavutych to Zaporizhzhia, in towns and cities in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Poltava regions, as well as in the south, center and west of Ukraine. They also discussed "challenges regarding Mykolaiv and Odesa".

There were also reports on the deployment of air defense – additional capabilities, comprehensive protection – reports by military commanders, as well as a detailed discussion on the protection of energy facilities and specific communities.

"We still need additional resources to provide a proper response to each problem. We have resolved these issues and fulfilled all the requests of the leaders of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions – requests for finance and assistance," the President stated.

The Head of State emphasized that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other government officials were in Shostka, where it is particularly difficult, and in other cities of the eastern regions to report on solutions to support people. Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, reported on the inspection in Odesa. There were reports by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk, as well as the management of Naftogaz and Ukrenergo.

"I gave clear tasks for electricity – for generation facilities and additional equipment for the winter. We are increasing our equipment stocks. We have clear tasks for gas as well – we are talking about it with our partners," said the President.

He spoke about the readiness of the Netherlands and Norway to help. Zelenskyy added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would gather ambassadors from countries that are ready to provide assistance.

Recently, Russians have intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector. On the night of October 3, the occupiers hit gas transportation infrastructure facilities.

On October 5, Russia struck at energy infrastructure facilities. In particular, the equipment of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo JSC was damaged.