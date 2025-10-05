Ukrenergo denies claims of emergency power outages in all regions
Ukrenergo denied reports of alleged emergency power outages across the country. Read more about this was published in the social networks of the national company.
"After a massive nighttime missile and drone attack, many Telegram channels are spreading false information about allegedly expected emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine. At the same time, fraudsters visually stylize such messages as official information from the Ministry of Energy and refer to Ukrenergo," the statement said.
The national company emphasized that such messages are "another manipulation on a sensitive topic" and urged not to click on the links provided in such posts.
"The data required for registration on Telegram channels that spread fake news can be used by fraudsters for their own unscrupulous purposes," Ukrenergo emphasized.
According to him, the situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable and under control: the company does not apply any measures to limit electricity consumption in any region.
Ukrenergo urged to check the information on the official websites of the national company, the Ministry of Energy and the relevant regional power companies.
- On October 5, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 496 drones and 53 missiles. The defenders managed to knock down or crush 493 UAVs and 39 missiles.
- The regional administrations reported that the invaders targeted infrastructure facilities. In Lviv region, a family of four, including a child, was killed in a Russian attack. There are injured people.
- In Lviv, the occupiers hit the Sparrow industrial park. There are power outages in a number of areas.
- Emergency power outages have been introduced in one of Chernihiv's districts due to a power facility being struck. Hourly power outage schedules are still in effect in the region, and power engineers are working to reduce the restrictions. Power lines in Cherkasy district were also damaged due to a drone fall.
