Ukrenergo denies claims of emergency power outages in all regions

The national company called the situation in the power system of Ukraine stable and under control

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Ukrenergo denied reports of alleged emergency power outages across the country. Read more about this was published in the social networks of the national company.

"After a massive nighttime missile and drone attack, many Telegram channels are spreading false information about allegedly expected emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine. At the same time, fraudsters visually stylize such messages as official information from the Ministry of Energy and refer to Ukrenergo," the statement said.

Read also Minus 100 billion hryvnias. Who will pay for the debt crisis in the energy sector

The national company emphasized that such messages are "another manipulation on a sensitive topic" and urged not to click on the links provided in such posts.

"The data required for registration on Telegram channels that spread fake news can be used by fraudsters for their own unscrupulous purposes," Ukrenergo emphasized.

According to him, the situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable and under control: the company does not apply any measures to limit electricity consumption in any region.

Ukrenergo urged to check the information on the official websites of the national company, the Ministry of Energy and the relevant regional power companies.