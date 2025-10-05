Massive Russian attack on Lviv: power outages and fires in the city

There is no confirmed information about dangerous emissions as a result of the shelling of Lviv, says Andriy Sadovyi

Lviv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Early in the morning on Sunday, October 5, Russians massively attacked Lviv with missiles and drones, and as a result of the shelling, there are power outages in some areas. This was reported to by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

"Part of Lviv is without electricity. We know about Ryasne and Levandivka. We are finding out the details," he wrote.

Later, Sadovyi added that there is no confirmed information about dangerous emissions, but called for windows to be closed and stay in a safe place.

"There are several fires in the city after the Russian shelling, so it is important to protect yourself from possible harmful fumes and smoke. Do not rush to go outside after the alarm is over. Relevant services are already working," he emphasized.

As of 08:11, explosions are heard in the city and the air raid alert remains in place, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.