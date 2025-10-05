Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones. Poland has raised its air force

A woman died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a combined attack on the night of October 5

The aftermath in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine with drones and air- and sea-based missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the occupiers launched UAVs from different directions on Saturday evening. At 03:34, the Air Force reported the launch of Kalibr from the Black Sea.

At 04:25 there were cruise missile launches by Tu-95s in the Engels area of Saratov region. And at 06:02, a MiG-31K took off from the Savasleyka airfield.

As of the morning, the first consequences of the attack in Zaporizhzhya are known. According to the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, the Russians struck the regional center with "shaheds" and guided bombs during the night. There are power and water cuts in some areas.

One woman was killed in a combined strike in Zaporizhzhia, Fedorov wrote. According to the latest data, nine more people were wounded.

High-rise buildings, private houses, and cars were destroyed. Windows were smashed, yards were damaged, and there were power and water supply interruptions.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Also, a series of powerful explosions were heard in Lviv, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net . The mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi reported on the work of air defense and urged to stay in safe places.

Later, he clarified that due to the massive attack, public transport in Lviv is not yet running on the routes.

The Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland reported that on the night of October 5, Russia again struck at facilities located on the territory of Ukraine.

The Operational Command has activated all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. Polish and allied aircraft are operating intensively in the country's airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar systems have reached the highest level of readiness.

"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and means under its control remain fully prepared for immediate response," the statement reads.