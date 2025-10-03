Russia launches cruise missiles at Ukraine all night and morning

Illustrative photo: Russian Ministry of Defense

On the night of October 3, Russia launched a new massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine. As of this morning, the aggressor state continues to launch air strikes. This is evidenced by the reports of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the evening of October 2, Russia has traditionally launched numerous groups of drones, including air defense in Kyiv. After midnight, the military warned of cruise missile launches.

They were flying towards Poltava, Kremenchuk, Gadyach and the western regions. Monitoring channels also report the use of ballistic missiles by the Russians, allegedly targeting the Ukrainian energy sector.

There are no official reports on the consequences of the new massive attack at the time of publication.