Russia massively shells depot in Odesa and Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure in Konotop – photos

A train driver is wounded in Odesa, and in the north, some trains of the Chernihiv and Sumy directions are delayed due to the attack

Photo: Telegram / OleksiiKuleba

On the night of October 2, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine, in particular, the infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia was hit. This was reported by Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba .

A train driver sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of massive shelling of the Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa.

There were also attacks on the railroad infrastructure of border communities in the north, in particular in Konotop.

Trains were stopped at a safe distance from the affected area, as of the morning all trains continued to move, the contact network is powered.

Due to the attack, some trains of Chernihiv and Sumy directions are running with delays.

Photo: Telegram / OleksiiKuleba

Photo: Telegram / OleksiiKuleba