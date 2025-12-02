In Pokrovsk, Russian troops were advancing about 120 meters a day on average, an official said

The capture of the part of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is not realistic for the Russians for at least a year. This was announced by a senior NATO official at a briefing before a meeting of foreign ministers, the LIGA.net.

"Capturing the rest of Donetsk region is not a real possibility for the Russians for at least another year or two," the official said.

He cited the example of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. According to him, the Russians first entered the town in late July. They advanced on average about 120 meters a day.

"Thus, Russia has faced significant difficulties and is still struggling to consolidate its successes given the time and effort it has spent on these efforts," the official added.

On September 3, Zelenskyy said that on the territory of Donbass a powerful part of the Ukrainian defense line is concentrated, and Russia has not been able to occupy even 30% of one region in more than three years of full-scale invasion.

The president also said that Putin boasted of full occupation of Donbas by October 15, but this deadline has passed.

WP wrote that Putin, during a phone call with Trump on October 16, demanded that Ukraine has given up control over the Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war.